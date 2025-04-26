Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Invests $10.28 Million in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,024,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition makes up approximately 3.4% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

MLACU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.32.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

