Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Tavia Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Tavia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAVI opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

