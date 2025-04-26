T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $57.24 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069,926 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Tetra Tech worth $57,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

