T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 332,064 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 178.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,064 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Transcat worth $54,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 87,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,200 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $792.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

