Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $94.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.63. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.