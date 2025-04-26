Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,748 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $69.72 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

