T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,115,692 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115,692 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $50,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 124,793 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

