Bolthouse Investments LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.15 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

