Bolthouse Investments LLC Invests $592,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

