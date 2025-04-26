Bolthouse Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,039 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. American International Group accounts for 0.7% of Bolthouse Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after acquiring an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

