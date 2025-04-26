135,000 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Purchased by Bolthouse Investments LLC

Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000. Primoris Services comprises approximately 9.5% of Bolthouse Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

