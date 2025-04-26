Bolthouse Investments LLC Invests $287,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

