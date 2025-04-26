Birchview Capital LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

