Bolthouse Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $83.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

