Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

