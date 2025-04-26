Birchview Capital LP Makes New Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

