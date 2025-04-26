Moon Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.9% of Moon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STLA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.