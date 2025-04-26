Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Acquired by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,593 shares during the quarter. Cosan accounts for 5.0% of Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moon Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Cosan worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Price Performance

Cosan stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.