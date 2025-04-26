Bolthouse Investments LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $81.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

