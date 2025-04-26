The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,651,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

