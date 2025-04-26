Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.79 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of Eagle Materials worth $128,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 198,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP opened at $218.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.61 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

