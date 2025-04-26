Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after buying an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $95,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

