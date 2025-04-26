Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

