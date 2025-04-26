MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,868 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 11,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,214.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 501.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $430,674,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $383.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.46. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.