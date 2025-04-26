Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

