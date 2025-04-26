Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $366.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

NYSE:PWR opened at $287.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

