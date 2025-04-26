Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $137,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.43.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $250.97 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.