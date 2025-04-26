IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,402 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $41,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $524,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,174. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $9.52 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

