Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Zebra Technologies worth $142,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 390.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $246.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.