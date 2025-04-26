First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Merchants

First Merchants Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 809.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.