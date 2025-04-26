Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $600.00 to $665.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.26.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Shares of SPOT opened at $621.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $280.37 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.