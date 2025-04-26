CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAVA. Citigroup cut their price target on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

CAVA Group stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $365,209.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,433 shares in the company, valued at $96,207,330.87. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $713,252 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

