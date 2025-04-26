Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.