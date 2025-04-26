Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 78,098 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,798,149.24. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,513 shares of company stock valued at $66,183,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.73.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

