Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $632,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNC opened at $158.49 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at $109,893,761.25. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,655. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

