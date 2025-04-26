Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.