Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.34 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Pinterest makes up 0.7% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after purchasing an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after buying an additional 181,767 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,828,392 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

