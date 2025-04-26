NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,996 shares during the period. NCR Voyix accounts for approximately 16.4% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 3.95% of NCR Voyix worth $79,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,677,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 324,132 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NCR Voyix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after buying an additional 787,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

