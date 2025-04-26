Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

BAH opened at $119.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

