Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stake Lessened by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

