Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,143 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,984 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,347. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

