Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE INFY opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

