Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

