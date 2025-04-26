Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 7,753 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $212.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

