Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eight 31 Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

