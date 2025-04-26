Eight 31 Financial LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eight 31 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

