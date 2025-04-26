Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

