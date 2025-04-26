JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

