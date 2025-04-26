QVT Financial LP Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

QVT Financial LP cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,148 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after buying an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.21.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.