Barington Capital Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Myers Industries accounts for 8.2% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned about 2.20% of Myers Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,383,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,563,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 304,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 284.21%.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

